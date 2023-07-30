New smartphone vulnerability could let hackers track your location

San Francisco: Researchers have discovered a new vulnerability in text messaging that may enable attackers to trace users' location.

The research group, led by Evangelos Bitsikas, a US-based-Northeastern University PhD student, exposed the flaw by applying a sophisticated machine-learning programme to data gleaned from the relatively primitive SMS system that has driven texting in mobile phones since the early 1990s, reports Northeastern Global News.

"Just by knowing the phone number of the user victim, and having normal network access, you can locate that victim," said Bitsikas.

"Eventually this leads to tracking the user to different locations worldwide," he added.