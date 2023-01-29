Next Twitter update to make For You or Following choice persist: Musk

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the ‘For You or Following’ choice will be persistent with the upcoming update of the micro-blogging platform.

When a user tweeted, “I don’t mind the way it’s set up, just put the recommended tweets in chronological order, and make it to where it stays on either ‘For You’ or ‘Following’ even after closing the app and coming back.” To this, Musk replied: “Next app update will make For You or Following choice persist.”

“Agreed that recommended tweets should be more chronologically ordered. They cannot be entirely so.” Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.