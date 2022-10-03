No online betting ads: Centre tells news websites, OTT platforms

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday advised the online news websites and OTT platforms to refrain from broadcasting advertisements of online betting platforms.

The government has noted that betting is an illegal activity and its advertisements can not be shown on digital news platforms in India.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting observed that promotional content and advertisements of betting platforms are still visible on certain news platforms and OTT platforms.

“It has also come to the notice of this Ministry that some online offshore betting platforms have started using news websites as a surrogate product to advertise betting platforms on digital media,” said the ministry in an advisory to the digital media platforms.