Now get PAN card, driving licence via MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp

"Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp's easy and accessible platform. With almost 100 million+ people already registered on Digilocker and 5 billion+ documents issued till date, we are confident that the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones," said Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov in the statement.



"Equipping the MyGov Helpdesk with Digilocker services that can be accessed directly via WhatsApp, we want to unlock technology's potential to extend the benefits of essential services to citizens at scale, and this is a significant step towards scaling up the Digital India vision and a digitally empowered country," added Shivnath Thukral, Director - Public Policy, WhatsApp.