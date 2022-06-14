Now transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone

The company said that the beta will start to roll out slowly, starting Wednesday, but it will take about a week to reach all users.



"We are adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption," Zuckerberg said in a blogpost.



"This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone to Android last year, and now adding Android to iPhone as well," he added.