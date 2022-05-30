One-fourth global Internet users susceptible to attacks: Study

"But a large portion of the Internet doesn't function with peering agreements for network connectivity," said Alexander Gamero-Garrido, from UC San Diego.



In other nations, many of them still developing countries, most users rely on a handful of providers for Internet access, and one of these providers serves an overwhelming majority of users. Not only that, but those providers rely on a limited number of companies called transit autonomous systems to get access to the global Internet and traffic from other countries. Researchers found that often these transit autonomous system providers are state owned.



This, of course, makes countries with this type of Internet infrastructure particularly vulnerable to attacks because all that is needed is to cripple a small number of transit autonomous systems. These countries, of course, are also vulnerable if a main Internet provider experiences outages.