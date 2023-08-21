‘Over 947 million cyberattacks blocked in India out of 1.1 billion worldwide in Q2’

New Delhi: More than 947 million cyberattacks blocked in India, out of a global total of 1.1 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, a new report showed on Monday.

According to the Tata Capital-funded company Indusface, this figure reflects a sharp escalation of 90 per cent in the frequency of cyberattacks on Indian websites during Q2, as compared to Q1, which recorded 500 million attacks.

"The India story is an exciting one and looks like even the bad actors have noticed it. While we track the growth in attacks worldwide, no other major geography saw an increase of 90 per cent on attacks," said Ashish Tandon, CEO of Indusface.

Banking and insurance and healthcare were the particularly targeted sectors that were heavily affected as each website in this sector faced bot attacks.

The majority of bot attacks increased by 48 per cent in Q2 (88 million attacks) compared to Q1, 2023 (59 million attacks), underlining the pervasive nature of this threat.