Parents heavily reliant on phones when tending to kids at home

In the poll conducted by the Korea Institute of Child Care and Education on 1,500 parents with children aged 1 to 7, 70.2 per cent said they have handed smartphones to their children at home to handle daily chores without intrusions.



The survey, conducted in August last year, was carried out in a study published recently by the institute, reports Yonhap news agency.



Of the respondents, 74.3 per cent said they showed smartphones to their children to keep them quiet in public areas, while 52 percent cited educational purposes.