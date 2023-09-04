PM Modi, Nvidia CEO discuss India's rich potential in AI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. PM Modi and Huang spoke at length regarding the rich potential India offers in the artificial intelligence sector.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi noted that Jensen Huang appreciated strides made by India in the artificial intelligence sector.

PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India."

US-based techology company Nvidia was founded by Jansen Huang in 1993. Since its inception, Jansen Huang has served as its chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors, according to the company statement.