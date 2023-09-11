Rapid tech advancements also call for defence sector innovations: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the rapid advancements in technology also call for new innovations in the defence sector.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the North-Tech Symposium-2023 at Jagti Campus of IIT Jammu, the LG said, “Our greater thrust on research and development, and innovation for defence excellence will ensure India is fully prepared for future warfare.”

He congratulated the Northern Command, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and IIT Jammu for jointly hosting hundreds of industries and defence tech startups and making this year’s North-Tech Symposium a unique experience with their collaboration.

“It is a proud moment for academia as for the first time since its inception North-Tech Symposium, defence expo is being held in IIT Jammu,” Sinha said.

He said that the three-day mega event would showcase cutting-edge technological advancements of the Indian Army and forge a synergy between the Army, industry and academia in research, development, and innovation in defence technologies.

At the expo, the LG also talked about India’s emergence as a defence exporter and self-reliance in defence production.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed a major push for Aatmanirbharta in defence. We are a responsible space power and have shown our strategic strength,” he said.

Sinha said that the launch of INS Vikrant last year vindicated India’s resolve to develop indigenous capabilities.

“Our arms imports have reduced significantly in the last 4-5 years and defence exports reached an all-time high in the last financial year. It shows our commitment to innovation and indigenous technology development,” he said.

“PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have set the target of achieving 70 percent Aatmanirbharta in weaponry by 2027, which is providing unlimited opportunities to private industries, MSMEs, and tech startups. It signals our steadfast commitment to self-reliance,” the LG said.

He congratulated and thanked the armed forces for complete devotion to the country and determination to strengthen national security.

The North-Tech Symposium provides a platform to the Army, academia, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, experts and key stakeholders to identify unique solutions to meet the Army's operational requirements, while promoting self-reliance in defence production and technology proliferation.

The symposium would feature exhibitions, product launches, structured interactions, and technical seminars.

Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar; GOC-in-C Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi; GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai; Director, IIT Jammu, Prof Manoj S Gaur; and Director General, Society for Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Sunil Misra were also present on the occasion.