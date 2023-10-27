Reliance Jio launches JioSpaceFiber: India's first satellite-based gigabit broadband service

Reliance Jio already serves more than 450 million Indian consumers with high-speed broadband services, and with the introduction of JioSpaceFiber, it aims to make digital inclusivity a reality for every household.

This satellite-based service, added to its existing offerings of JioFiber and JioAirFiber, ensures that consumers and businesses can access reliable, low-latency, high-speed internet and entertainment, regardless of their location.