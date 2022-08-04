Reliance Jio may launch 5G services in India on Independence Day

The initiative is to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the history of people, culture and achievements.



The official journey of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commenced on March 12 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end on August 15, a day when pan-India 5G roll out can be announced.



"Jio is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time because of its nationwide fibre presence, all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem," according to the company.



Jio said its 5G network will enable the next generation of digital solutions that will accelerate India's AI-driven march towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.

