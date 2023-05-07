Researchers find new method that helps overcome resistance treatment in cancer

La Jolla (California) [US], May 7: When the immune system's T cells are constantly stressed as a result of cancer or other chronic diseases, they suffer a process known as T cell fatigue. Our bodies cannot fight cancer without functioning T cells that attack tumour cells.

One of the primary goals of immunotherapy is to reverse T cell weariness in order to boost the immune system's ability to remove cancerous cells. Melanoma researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys devised a novel approach to accomplishing this. Their technique, which was just published in Cell Reports, can reduce T cell fatigue even in cancers that are resistant to clinically approved immunotherapies. It can also keep T cells from becoming exhausted.