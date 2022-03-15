Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Bold like Note, beautiful like Galaxy S

With S-Pen that offers 70 per cent lower latency that the earlier versions, you can write and draw more naturally on S22 Ultra's expansive screen and explore apps in new ways.



For professionals, Galaxy S22 Ultra offers access to the Expert RAW app, which features a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools that deliver a DSLR-like experience and let the user enjoy more creative control.



With the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16bit, you can take more control over your edits with more of your images' data.



Just like a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken your photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust white balance to make your photo more warm or cool, and manually focus on your desired subject to get your images looking exactly the way you want.



The device is equipped with the latest 4nm processor, which powers Samsung's most advanced AI and ML processing.



The battery on Ultra is good and the device also supports 45W super-fast charging, so you can record more than 50 minutes of video -- after a little over 10-minute charge.

