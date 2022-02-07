SSM Engineering students develop Fuel Tank Detection System

Tampering of fuel apparatus at fuel stations is not uncommon these days, resulting in customers paying more than the amount of fuel they actually purchase.

This calls for a system on the customer’s side to be put in place to track their fuel intake to avoid financial losses.

Many technologies provide the solution for the above-mentioned problem. Especially, Internet of Things(IoT) can help control and monitor the fuel consumption and level of fuel in the tank.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a concept that allows a variety of things to have a presence in an environment and to be interconnected by the virtue of wired or wireless connections and unique addressing schemes.