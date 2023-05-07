Study explains how antibacterial treatment helps in skin problem caused by radiation therapy

"Until now, ARD was assumed to result simply from the skin being burned by the radiation, which meant that not much could be done to prevent it," said Beth N. McLellan, M.D. director, supportive oncodermatology at Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center, chief of the division of dermatology at Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and senior author of the two studies.

"The readily available treatment we've developed and clinically tested could potentially save hundreds of thousands of people each year in the U.S. from severe ARD and its excruciating side effects."Staphylococcus aureus (SA) bacteria, often shortened to "staph," typically live harmlessly on the skin, often in the nose and armpits. But, they can cause infections if the skin is broken by a cut. Radiation weakens the skin's structure at the treatment site and can result in infection by allowing SA to break through the skin's outer layer. Courses of radiation therapy--routinely requiring daily treatments over several weeks--increase the risk for skin infection to occur.