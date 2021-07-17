Tesla car survives tornado, captures video with Sentry mode

San Francisco, July 17: A Tesla Model X was caught in a passing tornado in the US and the vehicle not only survived the tornado but also filmed the whole thing on Tesla's Sentry mode.

The Model X, which weighs 2,459 kg (5,421 lbs), didn't move at all during the incident. Its low center of gravity, thanks to its battery pack mounted at the bottom of the car and heavier weight likely helped.

The vehicle comes equipped with Tesla's Sentry Mode, which detects movement around the vehicle using Tesla's suite of Autopilot cameras and records for safety.