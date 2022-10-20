The Advantages And Disadvantages Of Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming has been a buzzword for gamers for a long time. However, now with the spread of 5G technology across the globe, even laymen hear the term “cloud gaming” a lot. Cloud gaming is often described as the future of gaming. However, even though it is the future of gaming, it has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Cloud gaming requires a fast and robust internet connection, and 5G is here to offer it. Before cloud gaming becomes available on all devices, let us dissect the term to know it better.

What Is Cloud Gaming?

Cloud Gaming, in simple terms, refers to the games which run on a data server. It can be enjoyed through remote accessibility by the players on their devices. Like any other game, the gamer's input is collected, and the output is displayed to them. What makes cloud gaming different from other games is that the processing of the game is not done locally. Players of different geographic locations will require a strong internet connection. The internet will then send the player's input to the cloud, where it will be processed, and finally, the output will be visible to the player in real-time.

In other words, cloud gaming works like a remote desktop or a video streaming service. It eliminates the need for sophisticated devices. All it requires is a strong internet connection and a device where the game can be played. Now that we know how cloud gaming works, it is time to shed light on its advantages.