The Advantages And Disadvantages Of Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming has been a buzzword for gamers for a long time. However, now with the spread of 5G technology across the globe, even laymen hear the term “cloud gaming” a lot. Cloud gaming is often described as the future of gaming. However, even though it is the future of gaming, it has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Cloud gaming requires a fast and robust internet connection, and 5G is here to offer it. Before cloud gaming becomes available on all devices, let us dissect the term to know it better.
What Is Cloud Gaming?
Cloud Gaming, in simple terms, refers to the games which run on a data server. It can be enjoyed through remote accessibility by the players on their devices. Like any other game, the gamer's input is collected, and the output is displayed to them. What makes cloud gaming different from other games is that the processing of the game is not done locally. Players of different geographic locations will require a strong internet connection. The internet will then send the player's input to the cloud, where it will be processed, and finally, the output will be visible to the player in real-time.
In other words, cloud gaming works like a remote desktop or a video streaming service. It eliminates the need for sophisticated devices. All it requires is a strong internet connection and a device where the game can be played. Now that we know how cloud gaming works, it is time to shed light on its advantages.
The Advantages Of Cloud Gaming
The most significant advantage of cloud gaming is that it eliminates the requirement of specific hardware to run the game. It is not unusual to see gamers investing in high-end gaming products like gaming laptops or consoles to play a game. With cloud gaming, there are no such requirements. Therefore, cloud gaming will significantly play a crucial role for casual players who do not want to invest in high-end gaming gadgets.
Another huge advantage of cloud gaming is that it will support multiple devices. In cloud gaming, all the gaming data is stored in remote data services. It makes it possible to continue the game from anywhere and anytime as long as the player signs in to their account and has a fast internet connection. Players can continue their game from any device and operating system.
Thirdly, with cloud gaming, there is no issue with downloading a game. Games with good graphics and stories often are heavy in size. Downloading such games is tiring because the greater the size of the gaming app, the more the downloading time. Similarly, it eats plenty of space in the device too. Cloud gaming does not require any downloading. You can start playing the game instantly without any wait time. Instead of your smartphone, the game is installed on the server, giving the gamer the power to start playing the game instantly.
Other advantages of cloud gaming include integration of the game into television and other devices and easy spectating.
The Disadvantages Of Cloud Gaming
Although cloud gaming looks all fine, it has disadvantages. Cloud gaming does not support all games. Furthermore, the games that it supports will be a bit inferior to the games which are present for local consumption. The experience will also see a downfall for professional players because of problems in frame rates and resolution settings.
We have already discussed that cloud gaming requires a strong and fast internet connection. If you do not have a fast internet connection, you will encounter latency issues while playing the games. Irrespective of how fast the internet connection is, there will be a latency issue. An internet connection without any lagging or latency issues is only theoretically possible.
Also, most of the cloud gaming platforms will be subscription based. It means you will need to keep spending money as long as you want to keep playing a game. Therefore, enjoying cloud gaming is not economical for all players. Another disadvantage of cloud gaming is that it will consume plenty of bandwidth.
The Future Of Cloud Gaming
Many big companies like Google, Microsoft, Sony and Nvidia are investing in cloud gaming. In the coming years, its popularity will only increase. It is expected that soon cloud gaming will be a billion-dollar industry. It will be interesting to see how gamers welcome it.