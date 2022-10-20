The Impact Of Social Media On Sports Marketing

Social Media Sponsorship

Gone are those days when mainstream media sponsorship was a big deal. The growing use of social media and its increasing popularity has changed how sponsorships work, especially in the sports industry. More than 95% of sports marketers around the world use social media sponsorship and currently, the go-to platform for sports marketers and brands is Instagram.

Huge brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, etc pay athletes and teams to promote their brand on social media, particularly Instagram by posting about the latest product(s). Cristiano Ronaldo, the most popular athlete on Instagram charges as much as $1.6m for one post. Social media sponsorship is currently the king in sports marketing and it has completely changed how sponsorship in the sports industry used to work.

A Platform For Teams To Share

Social media has also provided a platform to sports teams through which they can share details about upcoming events, training sessions, latest ongoings in the teams, and match updates directly to their fans. This also includes sharing content about an upcoming match with a rival team, sharing the team’s success story after an excellent performance, giving live updates to fans, and much more.

Also, through social media, sports teams are encouraging their fans to upload and share fan content. That fan content is then reposted by sports teams as posts and on their stories which encourages fans to create more of such fan content and also makes the fans more dedicated toward their favorite team. Fans are also seen being creative on platforms like Chatroulette and showing their love & dedication for their favorite sports team(s).

Fans Can Get Easy Access To Sports Information

It has become a common thing for sports fans and enthusiasts to use social media platforms to catch up on the latest news and events. Through social media, fans can catch up on the latest events happening in the sports world. Not only are their dedicated sports apps available but almost every sports news channel and website has an account on social media because of this it has become easier for fans to catch up on the latest events and stay up-to-date.

Along with this, it is now also easier for fans to access information that wasn’t easily accessible to them before. Through social media, fans can get easy access to behind-the-scenes information and other information that wasn’t easily accessible before. As a result of this, the bond between fans and sports teams has further strengthened and it has helped sports teams to build more loyal and dedicated fans.