Social media has had an impact on almost every industry and market out there. The sports industry is no different from other industries and social media had a substantial effect on it. As the use of social media increased over the past decade, the needs and demands of sports enthusiasts changed, with most of them using social media to get the latest updates, news, and information about their favorite teams.
Sports teams have no option but to adapt to this change and provide the fans with what they are looking for. Sports teams have actively started using different social media platforms to interact with their fans and provide the fans with personalized content, news, and updates regarding their favorite team.
Social media also affected how marketing in the sports industry worked and sports teams also had to adjust their marketing strategies according to social media platforms so that they can reach out to their fans. Below we have discussed some of the ways that explain the impact of social media on sports marketing:
Direct Interaction Between Fans And Teams/Players
Before social media, sports fans were able to interact with their favorite team or their favorite players by going to a public event, a public training session, or attending a live game. Apart from these, the other way was watching the interview of the player(s) on the TV or reading a column in the newspaper. Then social media came and all of this changed.
Social media has provided a platform through which fans can directly interact with their favorite sports teams and favorite sports played. Sports teams are using social media to upload more personalized content and give fans access to behind-the-scenes footage. Teams and players are also boosting interactions with their fans by going live on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Omegle, etc and talking directly with their fans.
All of this has made interaction between sports teams, players, and fans a lot more interactive and accessible which has led to fans feeling a strong dedication toward their favorite team.
Social Media Sponsorship
Gone are those days when mainstream media sponsorship was a big deal. The growing use of social media and its increasing popularity has changed how sponsorships work, especially in the sports industry. More than 95% of sports marketers around the world use social media sponsorship and currently, the go-to platform for sports marketers and brands is Instagram.
Huge brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, etc pay athletes and teams to promote their brand on social media, particularly Instagram by posting about the latest product(s). Cristiano Ronaldo, the most popular athlete on Instagram charges as much as $1.6m for one post. Social media sponsorship is currently the king in sports marketing and it has completely changed how sponsorship in the sports industry used to work.
A Platform For Teams To Share
Social media has also provided a platform to sports teams through which they can share details about upcoming events, training sessions, latest ongoings in the teams, and match updates directly to their fans. This also includes sharing content about an upcoming match with a rival team, sharing the team’s success story after an excellent performance, giving live updates to fans, and much more.
Also, through social media, sports teams are encouraging their fans to upload and share fan content. That fan content is then reposted by sports teams as posts and on their stories which encourages fans to create more of such fan content and also makes the fans more dedicated toward their favorite team. Fans are also seen being creative on platforms like Chatroulette and showing their love & dedication for their favorite sports team(s).
Fans Can Get Easy Access To Sports Information
It has become a common thing for sports fans and enthusiasts to use social media platforms to catch up on the latest news and events. Through social media, fans can catch up on the latest events happening in the sports world. Not only are their dedicated sports apps available but almost every sports news channel and website has an account on social media because of this it has become easier for fans to catch up on the latest events and stay up-to-date.
Along with this, it is now also easier for fans to access information that wasn’t easily accessible to them before. Through social media, fans can get easy access to behind-the-scenes information and other information that wasn’t easily accessible before. As a result of this, the bond between fans and sports teams has further strengthened and it has helped sports teams to build more loyal and dedicated fans.