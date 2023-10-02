This Kashmiri girl’s innovation can transform the automotive world

Srinagar, Sep 26: In the pursuit of fuel efficiency and enhanced acceleration, the automotive industry has prioritized lightweight construction. Yet, this quest has raised safety concerns, as prevalent materials such as polymers and aluminium offer inadequate compressibility, risking severe damage and injuries even in minor accidents.

Enter Bisma Parveez, a driven Material Scientist hailing from Srinagar, who is spearheading efforts to transform the automotive landscape.

“Isn’t it amazing that the world around us is made of materials, and that we can always improve the materials to make our lives better,” says Bisma who has been working on this project for the past two years in Malaysia.

After repeated failures, Bisma and her supervisor Dr. Ayuni Jamal were able to combine diamond with porous aluminium, producing a material 40% lighter than the one used in cars but more compressible and stronger.