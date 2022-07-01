Tonga eruption created atmospheric gravity waves that reached space

"This was a genuinely huge explosion, and truly unique in terms of what's been observed by science to date. We've never seen atmospheric waves going round the whole world before, or at this speed - they were travelling very close to the theoretical limit," Dr Corwin Wright, a Royal Society University Research Fellow based at the Centre for Space, Atmospheric and Oceanic Science at the University.



"Our study nicely shows how the striking display of global waves is driven by the huge amounts of seawater vaporised during the eruption. However, my gut feeling is that there is more to come from this eruption. As the exceptional amount of water vapour spreads throughout the stratosphere, eyes will turn to the Antarctic ozone hole and just how severe it will be in the spring," added Dr Scott Osprey from the National Centre for Atmospheric Science, at University of Oxford.