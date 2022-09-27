Top 6 Platforms For Affordable WordPress Hosting

1. WordPress Hosting With Hostinger

Double up your conversion rates & traffic by choosing an optimal hosting solution. With this, you can unlock best security for your site, speed optimization, and much more. Make your purchase now to get a 30 days money-back guarantee.

Check out the prices listed below to avail yourself of the best offer:

● Single WordPress: Ideal for beginners, you can avail of this offer at Rs. 69/mo only, instead of Rs. 329 to avail yourself of a 79% discount. Check out the top features listed below.

○ You can unlock 50 GB SSD storage

○ 10,000 monthly visits

○ 1 Email account

○ Unlimited Free SSL

● WordPress Starter: Maintain your personal websites like a pro with WordPress Starter Pack. Get this offer at Rs. 149/mo instead of Rs. 459 at a 68% discount. Read on to learn about the features you can enjoy.

○ Get access to 100 websites.

○ SSD storage up to 100 GB

○ Free email, unlimited SSD & more.

● Business WordPress: Optimized for all websites, this plan will help to grow your business exponentially. You can avail it at a minimal price of Rs. 249/mo instead of Rs. 649. Get a colossal 62% discount on this offer. For additional discounts on Hostinger, visit here.