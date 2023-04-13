Truecaller Introduces Live Caller ID for iPhone

Srinagar: Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, has announced the introduction of a major update of its product on the iPhone.
As per the statement issued here, the update brings in new, exciting features which will provide an improved and more secure communication experience for iPhone users worldwide. The complete Live Caller ID experience is now on iPhone for the first time ever, which uses a simple Siri shortcut to tell you who is calling.
Speaking about the new update, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, India at Truecaller said, "We are witnessing strong adoption on iPhones and we are constantly innovating within the platform. Our team applied a lot of creativity to build this Siri-powered Live Caller ID experience. Finally, our community can get to experience Live Caller ID during an incoming call by saying 'Hey Siri, Search Truecaller'. We are very excited about this global release and will continue to innovate on the iOS platform."