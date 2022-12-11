Twitter back to life after brief outage as Musk speeds up platform

New Delhi: Twitter came back to life after suffering a brief outage globally, including in India, on Sunday as Elon Musk said "Twitter is speeding up". Website outage tracker Downdetector reported several outages across the globe as users had issues with page loading.

The outage hit both the Twitter mobile app and the desktop version.

"Yes, Twitter is Down for some people. Not Working on Jio But Working on Airtel," tweeted one user. "Elon musk try to fix twitter when twitter is down," another posted.