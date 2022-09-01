Twitter confirms Edit Tweet test, to arrive for Blue users first

Edit Tweet is currently being tested by Twiiter team internally, amid the ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal.



"Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you're not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited," the company said in a statement.



Edit Tweet lets people make changes to their Tweet after it's been published.



"Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," said Twitter.