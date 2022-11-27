Twitter may exceed 1 bn users in 12-18 months: Musk

San Francisco: Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform may exceed one billion monthly users in the next 12 to 18 months.

“I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months,” Musk tweeted.

Earlier this month, Twitter had told advertisers that its daily user growth has hit an “all-time high” after Musk’s takeover even as several advertisers left the platform amid internal chaos. According to a company document obtained by ‘The Verge’, Twitter’s monetisable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 per cent after Musk’s takeover.

As per the report, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter billion mark”.