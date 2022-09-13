Twitter now starts rolling out podcasts to Blue subscribers

San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that its Blue subscribers can now access revamped Spaces featuring podcasts.

The platform said the new feature is currently rolling out to iOS users and will be coming soon to Android users.

“Listen up: podcasts are coming to Twitter! Now available in Twitter Blue Labs -- members on iOS get early access to try the redesigned @TwitterSpaces tab, which includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and live + recorded Spaces,” the platform said.

Meanwhile, the platform recently announced it had rolled out a small test for its much-awaited Edit Tweet feature.