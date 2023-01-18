Twitter selling bird statue, other office assets

San Francisco: Elon Musk-owned Twitter has placed hundreds of items from its San Francisco headquarters up for auction online, including the bird statue and other office assets.

In December 2022, after Musk revealed that Twitter spends $13 million a year on food service, the company said it will be selling at least 265 kitchen appliances and office furniture online, and the bidding will start at just $25.

Now, the auction is online on the Heritage Global Partners' website, the company administering the auction.