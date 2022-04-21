US drone company Zipline starts delivering medicine in Japan

Although drones have been used in Japan for photography and aerial exhibitions, such as the Tokyo Olympics last year, they're not in wide use, especially in urban areas because of regulations. It remains to be seen if Zipline's health care service will help win over skeptics.



Rinaudo was optimistic the technology will be accepted in a nation known for robotics prowess, which has a large elderly population but needs better health care in isolated areas.



Medical services are the focus because there was a real moral imperative to get that right first, he said.



Communities will deeply understand the value of the service. And it was also easier to get regulators comfortable with what we were doing when every flight was potentially saving a human life, Rinaudo said.

