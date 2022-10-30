Users will soon be able to pick a Twitter version they like better: Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Saturday said that Twitter users will soon be able to pick a version of the microblogging platform they like better, like a moving maturity ranking.

"Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating," he tweeted.

Musk added: "The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback".

The world's richest man also said that "comedy is now legal on Twitter".