Weather info at fingertips on Apps but how good are they?

Almost all the information that is available on these Apps, and much more, is available on the respective websites too. But with the proliferation of smart phones not just in urban areas but also in peri-urban areas, the use of Apps has increased. Unfortunately, most government apps tend to ignore aesthetics even when they are rich with data. Aesthetics are a very key component in the success of websites / apps in today's world.

Ideally, an App should have adequate bandwidth and rich data from many sources and something that is presented for easy understanding. The users of smartphones today are interested in or look at how they can reach a certain information as fast as possible. "They are not interested in too many unwanted information while searching for what they want. The smart phone user does not like more than couple of clicks. IMD Apps tend to add more clutter," a private blogger who runs a website and an App called 'ChennaiRains', K Srikanth told IANS.



Srikanth and his team take data from IMD -- radar, satellite images and model data. But, he claims, there is a difference between the way they present the radar images and the IMD does it. "Our all-India radar image section is a mosaic of all the radar images from IMD's own radar images. Very easy to understand, it is overlaid on Google maps so that people can relate to it better. But, IMD's App does not have this feature, although IMD's website does."

