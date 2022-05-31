Webb telescope to explore two rocky, Earths-like planets

It turns out that different types of rock have different spectra," said Laura Kreidberg at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy.



"You can see with your eyes that granite is lighter in color than basalt. There are similar differences in the infrared light that rocks give off."



Kreidberg's team will use and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to capture the thermal emission spectrum of the day side of LHS 3844 b, and then compare it to spectra of known rocks, like basalt and granite, to determine its composition.



If the planet is volcanically active, the spectrum could also reveal the presence of trace amounts of volcanic gases.



The observations "will give us fantastic new perspectives on Earth-like planets in general, helping us learn what the early Earth might have been like when it was hot like these planets are today," said Kreidberg.



