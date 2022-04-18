WhatsApp adding option to hide 'Last Seen' status from specific contacts

With the latest beta release of its iOS app, WhatsApp has added an option that allows users to limit specific individuals from seeing their "Last Scene" status, according to WABetaInfo.



If you are not familiar with that part of WhatsApp, it is the feature that indicates when someone last checked the app, and it is a way to find out if a contact may have potentially seen your message even if they have read receipts turned off, reports Engadget.



For a while now, WhatsApp has allowed you to limit who sees your status to only your contacts. You can also disable the feature altogether, but you have not had the ability to prevent specific individuals from seeing that information.