WhatsApp bans over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August

"We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is 'actioned' when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint," the report said.



The IT ministry, in June, circulated the draft rules that propose a panel to hear user appeals against inaction on complaints made, or against content-related decisions taken by grievance officers of social media platforms.



At present, "there is no appellate mechanism provided by intermediaries nor is there any credible self-regulatory mechanism in place", the ministry had said.



The government had last year notified IT rules to make digital intermediaries more accountable and responsible for content hosted on their platforms.



In its compliance report, WhatsApp said: "We will continue with the transparency to our work and include information about our efforts in future reports.