WhatsApp bans over 37 lakh malicious accounts in India in Nov

Between November 1 and November 31, 3,716,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 990,000 of these accounts were proactively banned before any reports from users, said the company.



The messaging platform, which has more than 400 million users in the country, received 946 complaint reports in November in the country, and the records 'actioned' were 74.



"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of November 2022. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 3.7 million accounts in the month of November," according to a WhatsApp spokesperson.

