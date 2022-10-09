WhatsApp rolls out optional subscription plan for businesses

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Premium is only an optional plan and may be available for some beta testers in certain countries.



Through WhatsApp Premium, businesses can take advantage of some advanced features such as a better way to be reached by customers and some improvements when linking new devices.



The report mentioned that this week, WhatsApp is finally releasing the subscription plan for certain businesses that install the latest beta version of the Android and iOS app available on the Play Store and TestFlight.