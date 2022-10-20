Which Gaming Category Is Earning The Maximum Revenue?

The gaming market is making plenty of revenue and it is no secret. The revenue of the entire gaming industry increased during the pandemic and it is expected that the growth will last for the coming years. In 2021, the value of the gaming industry was USD 198.40 billion and with a CAGR of 8.94% from 2022 to 2027, the value of the gaming industry will reach USD 339.95 billion. During the pandemic, many people resorted to gaming for passing their time. In addition to that, technological advancement in the gaming industry is making the new games more lucrative. Also, the game developers are now finally taken seriously. There is improved internet connectivity across the globe too, which has further increased the demand for the different games. Cloud gaming service is also leveraging this current scenario and it is creating a positive scenario for the entire gaming industry.

Even though the gaming industry comprises different categories, the most popular gaming sector belongs to mobile gaming which has become even more popular than console and PC gaming. The popularity of mobile gaming can be attributed to the fact that mobile gaming is extremely accessible. In addition to that, mobile gaming has also enjoyed technological advancement in the form of cloud gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality.

Right after the pandemic, the development of the mobile gaming industry has been immense. The rising popularity of the gaming industry has attracted huge investments in the advertising sector. This is especially true for the hyper-casual gaming sector.

Which Is The Most Popular Gaming Category?

It is now established that mobile gaming is the most popular in the gaming industry. In the mobile gaming, the most popular categories are puzzles, casinos where the gamers are able to even earn money as it is earned through Lottery Sambad, Dhankesari, strategy, RPG, simulation, shooter, lifestyle, sports, AR/location-based games, driving, arcade, card games and hyper-casual games. This category is popular in terms of revenue.

The largest revenue, 21.18% comes from the puzzle category, followed by Casino (18.9%) and strategy (17.7%). However, if the subgenres are considered, the most popular gaming categories belong to the hyper-casual games. The most popular sub-genres are action, puzzle, simulation, kids, driving, .iom runner, creative sandbox, simulation sports and pet simulation.

In the casual genre, action, adventure, arcade, casual and puzzle games are popular. In the classic genre, the board, card, casino, trivia and word games are the most popular. In the mid-core genres, multiplayer, role-playing, simulation, strategy, racing and sports games are the most popular. The popularity of the gaming category will keep changing on the basis of the criteria used to compare it.