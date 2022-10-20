Which Gaming Category Is Earning The Maximum Revenue?

The gaming market is making plenty of revenue and it is no secret. The revenue of the entire gaming industry increased during the pandemic and it is expected that the growth will last for the coming years. In 2021, the value of the gaming industry was USD 198.40 billion and with a CAGR of 8.94% from 2022 to 2027, the value of the gaming industry will reach USD 339.95 billion. During the pandemic, many people resorted to gaming for passing their time. In addition to that, technological advancement in the gaming industry is making the new games more lucrative. Also, the game developers are now finally taken seriously. There is improved internet connectivity across the globe too, which has further increased the demand for the different games. Cloud gaming service is also leveraging this current scenario and it is creating a positive scenario for the entire gaming industry.
Even though the gaming industry comprises different categories, the most popular gaming sector belongs to mobile gaming which has become even more popular than console and PC gaming. The popularity of mobile gaming can be attributed to the fact that mobile gaming is extremely accessible. In addition to that, mobile gaming has also enjoyed technological advancement in the form of cloud gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality.
Right after the pandemic, the development of the mobile gaming industry has been immense. The rising popularity of the gaming industry has attracted huge investments in the advertising sector. This is especially true for the hyper-casual gaming sector.
Which Is The Most Popular Gaming Category?
It is now established that mobile gaming is the most popular in the gaming industry. In the mobile gaming, the most popular categories are puzzles, casinos where the gamers are able to even earn money as it is earned through Lottery Sambad, Dhankesari, strategy, RPG, simulation, shooter, lifestyle, sports, AR/location-based games, driving, arcade, card games and hyper-casual games. This category is popular in terms of revenue.
The largest revenue, 21.18% comes from the puzzle category, followed by Casino (18.9%) and strategy (17.7%). However, if the subgenres are considered, the most popular gaming categories belong to the hyper-casual games. The most popular sub-genres are action, puzzle, simulation, kids, driving, .iom runner, creative sandbox, simulation sports and pet simulation.
In the casual genre, action, adventure, arcade, casual and puzzle games are popular. In the classic genre, the board, card, casino, trivia and word games are the most popular. In the mid-core genres, multiplayer, role-playing, simulation, strategy, racing and sports games are the most popular. The popularity of the gaming category will keep changing on the basis of the criteria used to compare it.
Which Region Hosts The Largest Gaming Market Share?
The Asia Pacific region hosts the largest gaming market share. The highest potential for the gaming sector in the Asia Pacific region is in China, Japan and South Korea. China is especially important for the gaming sector and the same was realized during the Covid-19 pandemic, where the gaming industry in China saw a huge boom. Japan is another prominent country that has huge potential to contribute in the gaming sector. Many leading companies like Nintendo and Sony will particularly play an active role in the development of the gaming industry in Japan.
Even though the Asia Pacific region shares the largest market in the gaming industry, it needs to be noted that the gaming market is still very fragmented. The highest growth in the gaming market is seen in Africa, followed by North and South America. The major players of 2022 in the gaming industry are Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc, Google LLC and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
The Future Of The Gaming Industry
The gaming industry will continue to grow in 2022 and in years to come. There is a huge potential to bring more innovation to the game. Also, in the coming years, it is expected that there will be more female gamers than males. Also, the age demographic is seeing a huge change in the gaming industry where old players are becoming prominent. There will be more changes in mobile gaming, consoles and PC gaming and it will be interesting to see the changes in the upcoming years.