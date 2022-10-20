Why Are Card Games So Popular Even To This Day?

Games have been with humans for a long time now, existing in various forms including video games, card games, puzzle games, physical games, etc. One type of game that stood the test of time with both kids and adults is card games. Everything around has been changing but card games remained there and stood the test of time without any generation.

Even in this age, where we are heavily surrounded by technology, playing card games still remains the go-to activity for many families around the world. Some people like to gather around tables or floors and play their favorite card games with their loved ones, and others like to play single-player card games like Solitaire but whatever the game type may be, card games are still very much popular despite various modifications.

People have this question in mind: why are card games so popular in an age where most things have been digitized and video games have taken over the gaming industry? To answer this question, we have discussed some reasons below that explain the never-ending popularity of card games:

Card Games Are Portable

Playing card games is as portable as it gets. Whether playing cards are made of paper or plastic, they can be taken along anywhere. The size of cards is so compact that they can be easily carried around in your pocket, backpack, handbag, or anywhere else and this makes them highly portable. Unlike other board games, where you have to carry a giant board with you all the time, carrying a deck of cards is no issue as you can take them anywhere you want to.

Not only that, but card games are also available in digital form too including popular ones such as Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Freecell, etc and you can play these games directly from your mobile phone without any hassle.