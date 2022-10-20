Why Is Fiber Internet Perfect For Online Gaming?

For online gamers, the quality of their internet connection matters greatly. The internet is the most important resource that gamers depend on while playing online games. A gamer can buy everything brand new but a slow internet connection or a laggy network can disrupt the whole gaming experience. The quality of the internet connection can greatly influence how gamers perform in online games. For gamers, the most suitable and perfect technology that is available nowadays is the Fiber internet.
If you are not familiar with Fiber internet, it works on the principles of light and transmits data using light instead of electricity as happens in traditional broadband cable internet. In a fiber optic, tiny optical fibers are bundled together that transmit huge amounts of data using light and this light signal is converted into an electrical signal at the user end which can be then read and utilized by the modem.
Fiber internet is the latest internet technology that outperforms traditional cable internet in every aspect possible. For people who are hardcore gamers and need a fast and stable internet connection with low latency, they should opt for fiber internet. Below we have discussed some reasons that explain why fiber internet is perfect for online gaming:
Faster Internet Speeds
Online gaming relies heavily on fast internet speeds. In online gaming, you need fast internet speeds for downloading, streaming, loading and outperforming your virtual opponents. To gain a competitive advantage over your virtual opponents, fiber internet is the key. Currently, the fastest internet service available in the market is fiber internet which is not only affordable but also outperforms cable and DSL internet in various aspects including internet speeds.
While playing online games, you will be required to have faster internet speeds so that you can download the content more quickly than your opponents and also be able to play the game without any stutter or buffering. With the help of fiber internet, you can achieve smooth gameplay. The fiber internet connection ensures you are getting fast download and upload speeds required to maintain smooth online gameplay.
Lower Latency
With a fiber internet connection, you are also guaranteed to get lower latency which will reduce and smooth the whole online gaming experience. If you don’t know what latency is, it is the time required to send the command from your computer to the response server. Latency is generally measured in milliseconds (ms) and the lower the latency, the better the internet connection, and gaming experience.
To get a smooth and pleasant online gaming experience, lowering latency is essential because these few milliseconds can be the difference between killing your opponent in an online FPS game and getting killed. A lag is not only detrimental to the player’s online gaming experience but it can also be very annoying and can even ruin the whole gaming experience.
The good thing about fiber internet is that you are guaranteed to get a lower latency compared to a DSL network or cable network. It means that there would be no need to visit default gateway addresses like 192.168.0.1 and perform technical tasks like port-forwarding to lower the latency.
No Data Caps/Data Limits
When you choose an internet package from an internet network provider, you are usually restricted to using only a specific amount of internet. Data caps are employed by internet network providers in order to limit the amount of data that the users can transfer in a month or the amount of bandwidth that can be used at one time or both. These data caps also determine your connection’s maximum speeds. Most of the time, data caps are employed by the ISP when your data usage exceeds the limits and you can prevent this by monitoring your data usage through the router’s settings page via 192.168.1.1.
Data caps are also employed by various internet service providers with Cable and DSL internet packages but not with fiber internet. With fiber internet, you can enjoy high-speed internet with the bandwidth that you subscribed to without any data caps or data limits. This allows you to not only stream movies in HD and surf the web without any waiting but also play online games without worrying about anything. Of course, it also depends on your ISP but most ISP don’t put data caps with fiber internet.
These are the main reasons that explain why fiber internet is the perfect choice for online gaming. These are the important things that gamers should take care of while playing online games and with fiber internet, they will be able to play their favorite online games hassle-free.