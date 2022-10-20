Why Is Fiber Internet Perfect For Online Gaming?

Faster Internet Speeds

Online gaming relies heavily on fast internet speeds. In online gaming, you need fast internet speeds for downloading, streaming, loading and outperforming your virtual opponents. To gain a competitive advantage over your virtual opponents, fiber internet is the key. Currently, the fastest internet service available in the market is fiber internet which is not only affordable but also outperforms cable and DSL internet in various aspects including internet speeds.

While playing online games, you will be required to have faster internet speeds so that you can download the content more quickly than your opponents and also be able to play the game without any stutter or buffering. With the help of fiber internet, you can achieve smooth gameplay. The fiber internet connection ensures you are getting fast download and upload speeds required to maintain smooth online gameplay.

Lower Latency

With a fiber internet connection, you are also guaranteed to get lower latency which will reduce and smooth the whole online gaming experience. If you don’t know what latency is, it is the time required to send the command from your computer to the response server. Latency is generally measured in milliseconds (ms) and the lower the latency, the better the internet connection, and gaming experience.

To get a smooth and pleasant online gaming experience, lowering latency is essential because these few milliseconds can be the difference between killing your opponent in an online FPS game and getting killed. A lag is not only detrimental to the player’s online gaming experience but it can also be very annoying and can even ruin the whole gaming experience.

The good thing about fiber internet is that you are guaranteed to get a lower latency compared to a DSL network or cable network. It means that there would be no need to visit default gateway addresses like 192.168.0.1 and perform technical tasks like port-forwarding to lower the latency.