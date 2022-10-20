As a gamer, you must be aware of the fact that a poor internet connection can ruin your whole gaming experience. Having high ping can completely ruin your online gaming experience and high latency is common in home networks. It is not possible to completely eliminate latency but we can try several things to reduce it and make the gaming experience as smooth as possible.

One of the ways to reduce lag and latency in online gaming is by switching over to ethernet instead of WiFi. An ethernet connection is a better choice for gaming because of the advantages that it has over a wireless connection. If you are a casual gamer who plays games then switching to ethernet isn’t suggested but if you are an intense online gamer then switching over to an ethernet connection is the right option for you to get the best gaming experience. Today, we will be discussing some of the reasons why you should switch over to a wired network for gaming:

Faster Speeds

When you choose a wired network then you are guaranteed to get faster speeds than a wireless network. All the ethernet cables that are available in the market are capable of transferring speeds well over what your ISP provides. Most of the ethernet cables available in the market are category 6 Ethernet cables that are capable of transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps and most gaming PCs have Gigabit ethernet ports nowadays, which means that they can support speeds well over 1 Gbps.

Another reason behind fast speeds is that there is no loss of signal or data through the data as there is with a wireless network. Therefore, a wired network is able to provide faster speeds as compared to a wireless network. To measure the data, you may perform an internet speed test to calculate the difference between wired and wireless connections.

Low Latency

A wired connection or an ethernet cable connection has generally less latency than a wireless network. Latency is the time it takes for the signal to leave your device, reach the request server, and return to you. In online gaming, having low latency means a faster and more stable connection.

With a wireless connection, multiple factors play a role in determining the latency of the network including the signal strength, the distance between your device and wireless router, how many devices are connected, and interference from other wireless devices nearby. Whereas with a wired connection, all of these factors don’t play a role due to which the latency is generally lower than a wireless connection resulting in a smooth gaming experience.