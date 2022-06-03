Woman implanted with 3D-printed ear made from her own cells

But, "the AuriNovo implant requires a less invasive surgical procedure than the use of rib cartilage for reconstruction," said Dr. Arturo Bonilla, who performed the transformational implant procedure.



"We also expect it to result in a more flexible ear than reconstruction with a PPE implant. The AuriNovo living tissue implant is designed to provide a better solution for patients born with microtia by transforming their appearance and building their confidence and self-esteem," added Bonilla, who is also the founder and director of the Microtia-Congenital Ear Deformity Institute in San Antonio, Texas.



The Phase 1/2a clinical trial, which aims to involve 11 people, will be conducted at Los Angeles, California and San Antonio, Texas



Pending the outcome of this trial, researchers will conduct a second and larger trial before seeking US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of AuriNovo, which has also been granted orphan drug and rare paediatric disease designations by the regulatory body, meaning that it will receive a priority review when ready.