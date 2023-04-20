‘Wow, that’s special’, says Apple CEO Tim Cook on J&K’s Chenab Bridge

New Delhi: On his visit to India, Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Wednesday evening met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Railway Ministry office in the national capital.

As Cook walked through the office of the Railway Ministry, he stopped to see the photograph of the Chenab Bridge right outside Vaishnaw’s cabin. Seeing the photo, Cook’s instant reaction was “Wow.”

In a video shared by Railway Minister Vaishnaw, he could be seen explaining to the Apple CEO the significance of the Chenab bridge which is currently under construction. He told Cook that the Vande Bharat train would be running on this railway bridge by December this year.

“This bridge connects the northern state of Kashmir. And this bridge is about 30 metres taller compared to the Eiffel Tower,” Vaishnaw told Cook. On this, the Apple CEO replied “Wow”.