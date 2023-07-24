'X' now redirects to Twitter, new logo will go live soon: Elon Musk

Los Angeles, July 24: Twitter's bird logo will soon be extinct as 'X.com' now redirects users to the micro-blogging platform.
"X.com now points to https://twitter.com/. Interim X logo goes live later today," CEO Elon Musk tweeted late Sunday.
The 52-year-old Tesla founder has previously said that his takeover of Twitter last year was "an accelerant to creating X," a reference to the X.com company which he founded in 1999.
Earlier, Musk revealed his plan to change the logo of Twitter.
In a tweet, he mentioned that the little blue birdie is likely to be replaced by an "X".