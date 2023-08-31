X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk

Los Angeles, Aug 31: After his takeover of Twitter and renaming the social media micro-blogging site as X, Elon Musk, on Thursday, announced that X would soon see features like audio and video calls integrated in the platform.

The feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac. Interestingly, the calls can be made without any phone number, as Musk stated.

"Video & audio calls coming to X: - Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC - No phone number needed- X is the effective global address book ...That set of factors is unique," he wrote on X.

Musk has however not given any date for the launch of the features.