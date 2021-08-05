1 dies, 128 test positive for Covid-19 in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 5: One person died while 128 tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

As per the details shared by the Health department, currently there are 1358 active Covid-19 cases across J&K.

Of the total active cases, 805 are in Kashmir division and 553 in Jammu division.

On Thursday, one fatality was reported from J&K.

The patient died at Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital at Rajouri, taking the total tally of Covid deaths in J&K to 4386 - 2238 in Kashmir and 2148 in Jammu division.

The number of positive cases detected on Thursday was 128 of which 90 positive cases were reported from Kashmir division and 38 cases from Jammu division, taking the total tally of positive cases to 3,22,142.

Srinagar reported 42 cases, Udhampur 10, Budgam, Kupwara, and Ganderbal nine each, Pulwama seven, Kulgam, Doda, and Kishtwar six each, Rajouri five, Bandipora, Jammu, and Poonch four each, Reasi three, Baramulla and Anantnag two each, and no case was reported from Shopian, Kathua, Samba, and Ramban.

Moreover, 83 Covid-19 patients recovered - 73 from Kashmir and 10 from Jammu division.

As per the official bulletin, two new confirmed cases of Mucormycosis were reported on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of confirmed cases in J&K to 37.