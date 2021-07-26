1 dies,102 test positive for Covid-19 in J&K

Srinagar, July 26: Jammu and Kashmir reported 102 new Covid-19 positive cases while one person died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The number of active positive cases has witnessed a drastic decline as the number of active cases has come down to 1200.

As per the details shared by the Health department, currently there are 754 active cases in Kashmir division and 446 in Jammu division.

On Monday, one casualty was reported due to Covid-19 infection in Jammu division while no Covid-related death was reported in Kashmir division.

The total number of fatalities reported in J&K so far is 4375.

The number of positive cases detected on Monday was 102 of which 20 positive cases were reported from Jammu division and 82 from Kashmir division, taking the total tally of positive cases to 3,20,759.

Srinagar reported 47 cases, Baramulla 13, Budgam 3, Pulwama 6, Kupwara 4, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 3, Shopian 1, Jammu 4, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 7, Doda 3, Samba 1, Kishtwar 2 and Poonch 1.

Moreover, 189 more Covid-19 patients have recovered, 56 from Jammu division and 133 from Kashmir division.

Besides this, 99.35 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The bulletin also informs that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Monday, and thus the total number of confirmed cases in J&K remains 35.