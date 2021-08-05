1 IAS, 3 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu, Aug 5: The government on Thursday ordered the transfers of one IAS and three Jammu and Kashmir Administration Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per an order, in the interest of administration, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS (AM:2017), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation. Nisar Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Director, Employment, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Through a separate order, Anil Sharma, JKAS, Secretary, J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission. Paramjeet, Singh, JKAS, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission.