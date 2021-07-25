1 killed, 1 injured as truck falls into gorge

Ramban, July 25: A helper died on the spot while the driver of a truck sustained critical injuries when it fell into a gorge at Monkey Morh Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu national Highway on Sunday.

Police said, a truck (JK14E-6413) cement went out of the control of its driver and fell into several hundred feet deep gorge at Monkey Morh between Ramban and Ramsu sector of the highway resulting in on the spot death of the helper while the driver sustained critical injuries.

They said the body of the helper was retrieved after hectic efforts and the critically injured driver was evacuated by the joint rescue teams of Army (ROP), Police and local volunteers from the gorge and shifted to District Hospital Ramban.

Police identified the deceased as Rattan Singh, son of Sher Singh of Bhaga Reasi while the injured driver was identified as Shalinder Singh, son of Kaka Ram of Sewena Satyalta Udhampur. Police said after conducting post mortem and other legal formalities the body of the helper was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites.