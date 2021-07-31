Today's Paper

1-way traffic on Wayil bridge during evening hours

1-way traffic on Wayil bridge during evening hours
File Photo used as Representational Pic
Irfan Raina
Irfan Raina

Ganderbal, July 31: Ganderbal Police issued an advisory for commuters travelling on Srinaga-Leh highway via Beehama-Manigam road.

According to the advisory only one way upward traffic will be allowed from Beehama to Manigam during evening hours from 4PM to 6:30PM till further orders. No downward traffic from Manigam-Beehama will be allowed during this time.

" For the convenience of general public & to ensure hassle free movement of traffic on Wayil bridge, only one way traffic shall be allowed from Beehama up to Manigam during evening hours from 4PM to 6:30PM on all days," Ganderbal police said in a tweet.

A senior police official told Greater Kashmir that the step has been taken to avoid traffic jams near Wayil bridge causing inconvenience to the people.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com