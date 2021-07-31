1-way traffic on Wayil bridge during evening hours

Ganderbal, July 31: Ganderbal Police issued an advisory for commuters travelling on Srinaga-Leh highway via Beehama-Manigam road.

According to the advisory only one way upward traffic will be allowed from Beehama to Manigam during evening hours from 4PM to 6:30PM till further orders. No downward traffic from Manigam-Beehama will be allowed during this time.

" For the convenience of general public & to ensure hassle free movement of traffic on Wayil bridge, only one way traffic shall be allowed from Beehama up to Manigam during evening hours from 4PM to 6:30PM on all days," Ganderbal police said in a tweet.

A senior police official told Greater Kashmir that the step has been taken to avoid traffic jams near Wayil bridge causing inconvenience to the people.