10 posts created in J&K SSB

Jammu, Jun 21: The government on Monday created 10 posts in the J&K Service Selection Board (SSB).

These posts will include four posts of Section Officers and six posts of Head Assistants.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of four posts of Section Officers in Pay Level-7 (44900-142400) and six posts of Head Assistants in Pay Level-68 (35600-112800) by corresponding reduction of eight posts of Junior Scale Stenographers in Pay Level-68 (35600-112800) and five posts of Orderlies in Pay Level SL-1(14800-47100) in the Jammu and Kashmir Scale Services Selection Board,” read GAD order number 527.

“The order is issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department conveyed vide U.O No.A/70 (2014)-1-214 dated 22.03.2021,” further read the order issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the Government M K Dwivedi.